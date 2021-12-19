Suspect sought, $5K reward offered in 2017 murder case in San Antonio

San Antonio police are still working to track down a suspect involved in a man’s murder in 2017 on the Southeast Side.

The incident happened around 6:13 a.m. on Monday, November 27, in the 100 block of Sample Street.

Officers were initially called to the area after blood was seen outside of a residence. When they arrived, they saw the blood and went inside of the home.

That’s when police said they found Kevin Duplechain, 44, had been murdered. He had reportedly been staying at the home for a few weeks.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown and SAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with more information could be paid up to $5,000 if it helps lead to an arrest. If you have more information in the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

