SAPD, Crime Stoppers need help identifying 2 suspects who used stolen credit cards from string of car robberies

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two people who they say were responsible for a string of car burglaries and the use of stolen credit cards in Northeast Bexar County.

According to police, on Dec. 5, two men (seen above) were captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours at an EZ Buy convenience store in the 13550 block of O’Conner Road attempting to use stolen credit cards.

SAPD said the cards were stolen during a string of car burglaries in both North and Northeast Bexar County.

The pair were also seen driving a gray 2017-2020 Nissan Armada believed to be stolen last week from far North Bexar County. The two suspects had handguns while pulling on door handles during the vehicle burglaries. The Nissan Armada was recently recovered on Dec. 7 by officers in the Indian Creek area.

Police said the suspect in the white shirt has a large tattoo on his left forearm. The suspect in black has a large circular tattoo on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.