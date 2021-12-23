Reminder: Fireworks are banned in San Antonio, even on New Year’s Eve

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re new in town for New Year’s Eve celebrations or not, the message stays the same in San Antonio -- using fireworks within city limits is illegal.

According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal, you can’t hold your own firework display, set them off near public buildings, or sell them within city limits.

If you still opt to use fireworks, your celebration could take a turn for the worse and result in a Class C misdemeanor, which may include a fine of up to $2,000. You can learn more about the city’s firework ban here.

There are plenty of celebrations happening around the city, some of which include the city’s annual firework display in the downtown area. You can find more NYE events here.

The San Antonio Fire Department says if you or someone you know is injured by a firework, you’re still urged to call 911.

And if you see reckless use of fireworks in city limits, contact SAFD’s non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 to file a report.

