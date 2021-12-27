Best of What’s Up South Texas for 2021

South Texas – From a Hip Hop majorette dancer to a Bexar County Deputy luchador fighting at night, What Up South Texas exploded with fun in 2021.

Check out some of the most memorable moments by clicking on the links below:

Haddesah Jones, the Hip Hop majorette dancer

Fred Fey, the Music Man

Will Oliver, the musician who makes guitar pics out of recycled wood

Ezra Reagan, the skateboarder who cleans roadways along his routes

Linda Thomas, the taxi company owner and operator

Sofia Ramirez, a girl who won a state competition raising awareness about Texas aquifers

Nik Soupe, the graffiti artist

Lee Edwards, the CEO of New Day New Way Non-profit Organization

Ana Bustamante, who started the first and only conjunto band in a San Antonio High School

Lina Prado and Lucy Adame Clark, who collects prom dresses for impoverished youth

Roger Musquiz, a Bexar County Deputy by day, but a luchador fighter by night

Julio Cavazos, a PAL SAPD officer who gives back in memory of his fallen partner

Casper Rawls, an avid walker who inspires his neighborhood daily

John Estrada, a former Bexar County Deputy and single father with a musical bond with his daughter

Dave and Jacque Peterson, owners of Mako’s on the Creek that helped first responders during the pandemic

Christine Mayer, CEO of Blue Heron, a outpatient recovery program for those battling addiction

Cypress Rabke, a talented artist who draws intricate details small art pieces

Daniel Cano, an Air Force veteran who buys properties and houses homeless veterans

Bethany Aguilar, a girl who collected hundreds of toys for CAM

