Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to $575 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

SAN ANTONIO – Lottery players will get a shot at a massive $575 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

No winners were announced in the game after the Monday drawing.

The estimated cash value option of Wednesday night’s drawing is $409 million, which is still a far cry from the biggest Powerball jackpot in history.

The largest Powerball jackpot in the U.S. was $1.586 billion and it was split between three winners in January 2016, according to U.S. News.

Two lucky lottery winners took home $1 million prizes by matching all five white-ball numbers on Monday, including one winner from Texas.

Players need to match all five white balls and the red power ball in order to win the jackpot.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

