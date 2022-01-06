2 San Antonio women arrested in restaurant robbery in San Marcos, police say

SMPD says Emily Gonzalez (left) and Lyndsey Garza (right) face charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and tampering with evidence

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two San Antonio women have been arrested on several charges in connection with a robbery in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department said Lyndsey Garza and Emily Gonzalez went into a restaurant, fired a weapon and demanded cash. They drove off and led officers on a high-speed chase, officials said.

SMPD said the women eventually crashed into a concrete barrier on I-35 and tried to run off, but they couldn’t get away.

Police recovered the weapon and stolen money.

Garza and Gonzalez face several charges, including aggravated robbery, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.