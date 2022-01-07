UTSA leadership, Insitute of Texan Cultures staff postpone Texas Folklife Festival, Asian Festival until 2023

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA leadership and Insitute of Texan Cultures staff members have decided that the Asian Festival and Texas Folklife Festival will be postponed until 2023.

“Our hope is that the extended year will allow staff more planning time so that we may deliver quality cultural experiences that engage the community and continue our celebrated traditions,” read a statement on the Insitute of Texan Cultures website.

The ITC said postponing will allow for extra time to work through lingering challenges involving the supply chain, health and safety protocols and logistics.

“While it deeply saddens us to postpone one more year, both UTSA and the ITC are committed to bringing the festivals back as soon as we can,” the ITC stated on its website. “We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to the exhibitors, community members and volunteers who have been patiently waiting for the festivals to return; however, we pledge to come together again soon so that our one-of-a-kind cultural celebrations at the ITC continue.”

The ITC said it would share information on its website and social media channels as it becomes available.