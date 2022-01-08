4 teens extracted from vehicle after crashing into tree on city’s North Side, officials say

Four teenagers were pulled from their vehicle after crashing with a tree on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Four teenagers were pulled from their vehicle after crashing into a tree on the city’s North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m., Friday, on Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour on Highway 1604 when they tried to stop the driver.

The driver then exited 1604 and continued to evade police as he got onto Stone Oak and headed north until he reached Huebner Road.

That’s when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, according to SAPD.

First responders arrived at the scene and pulled the four teens from the vehicle. All of them had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was evaluated for a DWI, and authorities also found drugs inside of the vehicle.

All four teens have pending charges at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: