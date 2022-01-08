Man hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his car on the Northwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at Vance Jackson Road and the NW Loop 410 eastbound access road around 10:40 p.m.

Police say a 50-year-old man was driving a black Nissan Xterra south on Vance Jackson Road.

Another driver in a gold GMC Yukon was heading east on the NW Loop 410 access road when he drove past a red light and crashed into the Xterra, authorities say.

The man in the Nissan was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries, police said. At last check, the man is in stable condition.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was determined to be intoxicated. Police say the driver was booked for intoxication assault.

