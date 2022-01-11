Bexar County Medical Examiners Office identifies 1 of 2 Johnson High School students killed in fiery crash

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office on Tuesday identified one of two Johnson High School students who was killed in a fiery crash with another vehicle.

The victim was identified as Ziv Hoodani, 17.

San Antonio police say Hoodani and another teen were killed in a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in the 23200 block of Bulverde Road near the school’s entrance. It’s unclear what led to the crash, but Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said the impact led to both vehicles bursting into flames.

The name of the other student has not been released.

Two people in the second vehicle were injured. A mother and daughter were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

