Two Johnson High School students killed in fiery crash on North Side, district officials confirm

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are working the scene of a fatal crash on the North Side Saturday evening.

SAN ANTONIO – Two Johnson High School students were killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash on the North Side Saturday afternoon, according to Johnson HS Principal Gary Comalander.

The crash happened at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 23200 block of Bulverde Road and TPC Parkway, near the high school’s entrance.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but deputies said the impact led to both vehicles bursting into flames, entrapping the two drivers. Both of them were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Some students, parents and school staff gathered at the crash site Sunday afternoon and held a vigil for the two students.

A letter was also sent out to the student body and parents from Principal Comalander on Sunday, saying counselors and support from District STAN counselors will be available to all students.

You can read the full letter below:

“Dear Johnson HS community,

I have some sad news to share with you. Yesterday there was a terrible accident that occurred on Bulverde Road at the Johnson HS entrance. This accident involved two fatalities involving our Johnson students.

Ad

We trust you will best know how to share this information with your children. We will have our counselors and support from District STAN counselors to meet and talk with students in need. Our counselors will be available in our library starting at 8 AM for any student needing support throughout the day. If you have any concerns about your child, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s counselor.

The families are in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.

Sincerely,

Gary Comalander

Principal Johnson HS”

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Two people killed in fiery crash on city’s North Side, deputies say