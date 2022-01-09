59º

BCSO: Fatal crash prompts heavy emergency response, road closure on North Side

The crash happened in the 23200 block of Bulverde Road

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are working the scene of a fatal crash on the North Side Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 23200 block of Bulverde Road in the southbound lanes.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.

As of around 6:15 p.m., deputies are diverting traffic at the intersection of TPC Parkway and Bulverde Road as they work the scene.

This portion of Bulverde is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the BCSO. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

KSAT has a crew heading to the scene and we’ll bring you more updates as they become available.

⚠️FATALITY CRASH INVESTIGATION ⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is handling a fatality crash on the southbound...

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 8, 2022

