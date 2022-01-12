Woman shot in drive-by on West Side; 4 taken in for questioning

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022, in the 300 block of Dolores, near Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

SAPD Officer Nick Soliz said police responded to the call for shots fired at around 10:35 a.m. in the 300 block of Dolores Avenue, not far from Culebra Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Her age and name were not released.

Multiple shots were fired at the home but police believe it was an isolated incident.

“There is no danger to the public,” he said.

Four people inside the home, including one female and three males, were taken in for questioning.

“We do not know what they have to do with the investigation,” he said. “We’ll let homicide further conduct the investigation and see what’s going on.”

No description of the vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting was given.

The shooting is under investigation. This is a developing story; it will be updated as more information becomes available.

