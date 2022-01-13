Authorities ID man shot, killed in vehicle on New Year’s Eve

A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in the parking lot of a NE Side apartment complex and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspects responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve on the Northeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Charles Bradley Shelton, 42, died of a gunshot wound at 10:25 p.m. ON Dec. 31 outside the Siegel Suites in the 3800 block of N PanAm Expy, where he lived, the office said.

Two suspects, Deundray Thomas and Jarian McGarity, both 42 years old, have since been arrested and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Deundray Thomas, 42, and Jarian McGarity, 42, were charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

Police previously said the victim was eating inside his vehicle when the suspects approached him and opened fire.

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Ad

Police did not say the motive for the shooting. The affidavit states that a witness was able to identify the two gunmen.

More on KSAT: