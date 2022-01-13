Authorities ID man shot, killed in vehicle on New Year’s Eve

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve on the Northeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Charles Bradley Shelton, 42, died of a gunshot wound at 10:25 p.m. ON Dec. 31 outside the Siegel Suites in the 3800 block of N PanAm Expy, where he lived, the office said.
Two suspects, Deundray Thomas and Jarian McGarity, both 42 years old, have since been arrested and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Police previously said the victim was eating inside his vehicle when the suspects approached him and opened fire.
The suspects then fled in a dark-colored sedan.
Police did not say the motive for the shooting. The affidavit states that a witness was able to identify the two gunmen.