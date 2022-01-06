1 arrested after man shot, killed in vehicle on New Year’s Eve, records show

Deundray Thomas, 42, was charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting on the Northeast Side.

Deundray Thomas, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Thomas and another suspect shot and killed a man just before 10:15 p.m. Friday outside the Siegel Suites in the 3800 block of N PanAm Expy.

The victim was eating inside his vehicle, which was parked outside his hotel room, when the suspects approached him, police said.

The suspects then fled in a dark-colored sedan after opening fire, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say the motive for the shooting. As of Thursday morning, the victim has not been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The affidavit states that a witness was able to identify the two gunmen. The second suspect has not been apprehended.

Thomas’ bond is set at $150,000.

