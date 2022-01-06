2 teens on the run after ramming patrol car with stolen pickup, 3 others in custody, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three teens are in police custody and officers are searching for two more following a vehicle crash into a patrol car early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. near Darby Boulevard and Niemeyer Street, not far from Highway 90 and General Hudnell on the city’s West Side.

According to police, officers had attempted to stop a pickup truck for a traffic violation, but instead the driver sped off.

Police said the truck turned onto Darby Boulevard near Niemeyer Street, a dead-end street, and the driver then backed up into the patrol car. Everyone inside the pickup truck -- two boys and three girls -- all got out and ran, police said.

Officers found the three teenage girls about a block from the crash scene, hiding under a house. They were checked out by paramedics and were not hurt. Authorities are searching for the two teenage boys in the backyards of homes near Menefee Street and SW 19th Street. The EAGLE helicopter is up and assisting the search.

SAPD said the truck was reported stolen and that officers found beer inside it. The officer in the patrol car was not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.