Pair killed in Castle Hills crash were not wearing seatbelts, had no ID, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people who were killed in a crash in Castle Hills Thursday morning were not wearing seatbelts and had no identification on them, according to Castle Hills police.

They found the man and woman inside a pickup that had slammed into a concrete barrier on the ramp leading from the eastbound Loop 410 access road to Military.

Police say their truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

“I think he was either asleep or maybe a medical episode. He was an elderly gentleman,” said Sgt. Rafael Davila with the Castle Hills Police Department, speaking of the unconscious man he found in the driver’s seat.

Davila said he initially thought the man was the only patient.

The woman who had been in the passenger’s seat had become wedged under the dashboard and was not visible right away.

“Originally I thought it was only the driver … and it was probably about two minutes later when I actually observed that there was another passenger in the car,” he said. “None of them had a seat belt. I’m not too sure why.”

Firefighters had to cut the doors off the truck to reach the people. (KSAT 12 News)

Firefighters had to cut the doors off the pickup to get to both of the people.

They were rushed to a hospital by ambulance, but both the man and woman died.

Davila said neither of them appeared to have any identification on them.

He said officers found no purses or wallets in the truck.

“It was unfortunate and hopefully we can notify their family members,” he said.

Police say the pickup is registered to someone in Devine, TX, and they’re hoping that might lead them to some clues about the identities of the pair.