Pickup crash on North Side sends pair to hospital, 1 in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital, one in critical condition, following a vehicle crash on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on a ramp from eastbound Loop 410 to Northwest Military Highway, not far from Blanco Road.

According to Castle Hills police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and ran up on a metal guardrail just before sliding along it into a concrete wall.

#TrafficAlert: Watch out. A crash at Loop 410 EB near NW Military Hwy. has a portion of the frontage road blocked off. Use caution.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/EItLRYtViN — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 13, 2022

Officials say the driver, an older man, may have fallen asleep or simply wasn’t paying attention.

Officers at the scene originally thought the driver was the only occupant inside until they found a woman under the dashboard. Paramedics were seen giving her chest compressions before she was taken by EMS in critical condition.

The man was also rushed to a hospital for his injuries, but his condition is not currently known. Neither person has been identified.

The Loop 410 eastbound ramp to Northwest Military has been shut down as a result of the crash. Drivers on the access road should use caution, because of the first responders at the site.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.