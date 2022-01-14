Road rage shooting suspect waved gun at drivers in separate incident, BCSO says

A driver accused in a road rage shooting back in November waved his gun while weaving in and out of traffic in a separate incident the day prior, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused in a road rage shooting back in November waved his gun while weaving in and out of traffic in a separate incident the day prior, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Edwin Rene Albino, 25, has revealed more information about the incidents that landed him in jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was initially captured on Dec. 29 in Louisiana while on the run from authorities, but records show he was taken to the Bexar County Jail on Thursday.

The affidavit states that on Nov. 30, Albino shot a man’s car five times during a traffic jam at the westbound Highway 90 access road and Montgomery Road. No one was injured.

A witness captured the shooting, suspect driver and the license plate of his white Ford SUV on camera.

Ad

Authorities said the license plate was also tied to an incident on Nov. 29, when a witness called San Antonio police and stated he saw a white Ford SUV swerving in and out of lanes. A male in the SUV was waving a handgun with a red laser, the affidavit states.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Albino, but when they attempted to bring him into custody on Dec. 1 in the 6000 block of Dodger Valley, he was not there, according to BCSO.

The U.S. Marshals arrested him in Livonia, Louisiana.

His bond is set at $75,000.