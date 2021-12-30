Road rage shooting suspect wanted in Bexar County captured in Louisiana

Edwin Albino, a suspect wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Bexar County, was arrested in Louisiana.

A road rage shooting suspect who was on the run for nearly a month was captured Wednesday in Louisiana, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities sought the arrest of Edwin Albino, 25, since deputies received a call on Nov. 30 about a man who shot at a car five times. A bystander caught the moment he pulled out a gun and fired shots outside his car window near Montgomery Road, not far from Highway 90. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant, but when they attempted to bring him into custody on Dec. 1 in the 6000 block of Dodger Valley, Albino was not there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Albino was eventually located in Livonia, Louisiana, where he was captured around 9 a.m. on Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

Ad

Albino is in the process of being transported back to Bexar County, where he will be jailed while awaiting his trial. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ROAD RAGE SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISIANA On November 30, 2021, around 5 pm, BCSO received a call reporting a road rage... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Read more:

.