Cold, dry and windy weather ahead sparks fear of fires in San Antonio

A large brush fire destroyed nearly 100 acres Friday afternoon

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Nancy Trevino is grateful Bexar County firefighters were able to get a brush fire headed for her home under control on Friday.

“Being that it’s so dry, everything was up on fire,” she said.

The fire, which happened north of Loop 1604 in Somerset, burned about 200 acres. Crews returned to build a controlled fire around the homes to ensure hotspots didn’t reignite another fire.

But it’s just the beginning of what’s expected to be a busy fire weekend for area fire crews. With wind gusts expected to be around 50 miles an hour Saturday, San Antonio fire crews are preparing for the worst.

Joe Arrington, spokesperson for SAFD, said they’ll be ready to deploy their seasoned wildland team.

“We have resources from around the state we can call on. Hopefully we don’t need that,” he said.

He warns people not to do any outside burning whatsoever. Those with tall grass and brush around their property should also be on extra alert.

“Something as simple as driving though that can heat that grass up and spark a fire, so keeping vehicles out of the high grass,” he said.

