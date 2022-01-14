WATCH LIVE: Crews called to massive brush fire in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Seventy acres of brush in south Bexar County went up in flames Friday afternoon, drawing a heavy response from area fire crews and prompting residential evacuations.

Multiple agencies are currently working the scene, including the San Antonio Fire Department, JBSA, San Antonio police, and others.

As of around 3:21 p.m., Bexar County Public Information Officer Thomas Peine said the fire is 75% contained. However, crews are racing against the clock to get the fire completely under control before the cold front blows in on Saturday.

The cold front could pose high fire risks, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported and it’s unknown what started the fire. Officials said the flames do pose a risk to area structures, but so far, no buildings have been burned.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

