How to master the internet’s viral daily word game ‘Wordle’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 12: In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The online word game Wordle has gone viral after initially gaining momentum in October of 2021. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, the game now has more than 2.7 million players. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

If you’ve been scrolling on social media lately, chances are you’ve played or at the very least, have heard of the game, “Wordle.”

This new daily word game is free to play online and is accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

In case you’re a first-time player, the premise of the game is fairly simple -- all you have to do is guess the five-letter word of the day. The downside -- there aren’t any hints or clues.

Each player gets six tries to guess the word, and for each attempt, “Wordle” will let you know how close you are to the answer by changing the color of the letters.

Incorrect letters will show up gray. Correct letters that are in the correct placement will turn green, and letters that are correct but in the wrong place in the word will turn yellow.

It may sound easy, but considering how many words are in the English language that are just five letters, it can be overwhelming.

Ad

Don’t worry -- we have some tips that can help you become more victorious at this mind-bending game. Check these out.

Try some vowels

You know your vowels -- A, E, I, O, U and sometimes Y. Your best bet in guessing the word is probably going to be the process of elimination with vowels.

According to a Trusted Reviews report, you should start with a “vowel heavy” word, such as “adieu,” “audio,” “louie,” etc.

There’s a limited number of these “vowel heavy” words, but if you start with these, you’ll hopefully be able to get a solid foundation and be able to edge closer to crafting the daily word.

And if you get the vowel letters in the correct place right off the bat, you’re golden.

Yes, you CAN double up on letters

In case you’re wondering, the answer is yes, you CAN use a letter more than once in a word.

Although it’s probably not the best idea to double up on letters in the beginning of a match, if you are stumped or have four of the five letters figured out, it may be worth trying.

Ad

If you’re stumped in the beginning, try these starter words

If you are stuck at the beginning of a match, don’t worry. These starter words may help you.

According to a report from Polygon, one analysis suggests trying words that include some of the most commonly-used letters in the English language, such as “E,” “T,” “S,” etc. Words such as “ratio,” “irate,” “stain,” or “stare” could also help you build your word foundation.

Or, when in doubt, you could also try starting with a word that begins with “S.” According to Polygon, there are more words in the English language that start with “S” than any other letters.

Try using “X” as a placeholder

If you’ve guessed some of the letters correctly but have been staring at your screen for 10 minutes or more, consider this.

Try laying out your guessed letters by adding “X” as a placeholder where the unknown letters are.

This could help untangle your thoughts and help you better visualize the answer.

Ad

And, if it’s any consolation, you can’t submit the word unless you hit “Enter” so don’t worry about accidentally losing a guess.

Everyone gets the same word puzzle... Don’t share the answer!

Yes, you read that right. Every player will see the same puzzle each day.

So if you are able to successfully guess a daily word, although it’s tempting to brag, maybe hold off on spilling the beans. You don’t want to give away the answer.

If you’re ready to try your hand at “Wordle,” visit the website here.