Bexar County Emergency Operations Center has all hands on deck during Thursday’s winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – All hands were on deck Thursday at the Bexar County Emergency Operations Center as they prepared for winter weather.

The on-site team says they are not taking anything for granted and although they are not anticipating any high impact weather situations, they are prepared.

The EOC works in preparing, preventing, planning, responding and, if needed, deploying recovery efforts from hazardous events.

Fire officials say there were a lot of lessons learned after Winter Storm Uri that swept the region last year. The EOC said the day is an excellent opportunity to ensure they are active in responding to the communities needs in several ways.

On Thursday, part of their effort is making sure warming centers are open and available to those who need shelter.

From inside the EOC, emergency personnel can dispatch and respond to emergencies or disasters within Bexar County and the region. They also coordinate relief and recovery operations.

As the cold front settles the EOC reminds the public to protect the four p’s: people, pets, plants and pipes. They also urge everyone to adhere to heater and fire safety.

For more winter tips and information visit www.bexar.org.