Chick-fil-A to give out free nuggets to San Antonio customers for a full week

SAN ANTONIO – Chick-fil-A restaurants in the San Antonio area are thanking the community “for their continued support” with free nuggets.

From Monday, Jan. 24-Saturday, Jan. 29, local customers can get an 8-piece chicken nugget entree for free on the Chick-fil-A app.

The entree will automatically load to the customer’s “Rewards” tab, and the offer can be redeemed at checkout. The offer is limited to one entree per person while supplies last, according to a news release.

“We are so excited to offer free nuggets to the San Antonio community to thank them for their continued business,” local restaurant Operator Matt Arnet said in the release. “We hope to see our guests stop by their local San Antonio Chick-fil-A and redeem their free offer as a tasty treat to kick off the new year.”

The offer is also to encourage customers to download and use the Chick-fil-A One app, the release states.