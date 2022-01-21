34º

330K pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers sold on Amazon and other stores nationwide

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Mushie & Co Recalls FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Select FRIGG silicone pacifiers are being recalled after reports of the nipple detaching from the plastic shield, which could cause a choking hazard.

Mushie & Co, which manufactures the pacifiers, has received nearly 200 reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield but no injuries have been reported.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the recall on Wednesday and stated that nearly 334,000 pacifiers are affected.

The recalled FRIGG silicone pacifiers come in two designs, Classic and Daisy, which were available in two sizes.

One size was designed for 0-6 month-olds and the other was designed for 6-18 month-olds.

The pacifiers were sold in more than 40 colors and the name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield.

FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at mushie.com and amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 for about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers, according to CPSC.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled pacifiers immediately and to contact Mushie & Co for a full refund.

To obtain a full refund or credit, consumers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls.

The pacifiers should be thrown away after consumers receive their refund.

