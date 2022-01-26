Converse resident claims $2 million Powerball prize

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CONVERSE, Texas – What do you get when you combine 14, 17,18,21 and 27? Two million if you’re a lucky Converse resident.

Someone there claimed a $2 million Powerball prize with those winning numbers, Texas Lottery officials confirmed.

The ticket was purchased at a QuickTrip located at 1842 N. Foster Road in San Antonio.

The ticket with two second-tier prize winning boards matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on Jan. 10, but not the red Powerball number (9).

The Powerball drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball grand prizes start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. The current jackpot is $91 million.

