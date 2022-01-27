Video: Former track athlete turned good Samaritan helps take down fleeing suspect in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A good Samaritan, who also happens to be a former track athlete, helped Houston authorities take down a fleeing suspect Tuesday.

Video shows a man who has only been identified as a 26-year-old named Devin getting out of his car and chasing down a suspect who was driving a stolen truck.

The citizen take-down took place in northwest Harris County when deputy constables tried to pull the suspect over after he was spotted by a toll road unit, according to ABC 13.

The suspect took off and the pursuit ended up winding through area neighborhoods before ending near an industrial complex.

“I saw him, the suspect, running all the way down, and he was already 50 yards from the officer. So, I turned around, sped up and blocked him in, and I got out of the car and started running,” Devin told KBTX. “I was not even thinking. I just got out, like a hero moment.”

Ad

According to KBTX, Devin is a former track athlete from Westfield High School and he previously worked as a trained security guard for two years.

“What I was thinking about in the moment was to make sure I had all his hands real tight because I didn’t know if he had something in his pockets,” Devin said.

Authorities have not yet named the suspect.