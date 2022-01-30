Man who allegedly shot, injured 3 HPD officers now facing federal charges, court documents show

Suspect accused of shooting 3 HPD officers after police chase in Midtown identified, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A man accused of shooting and injuring three Houston police officers last week is now facing federal charges.

According to a report from KPRC, KSAT’s sister station, court documents show that Roland Caballero, 31, is facing federal charges, although it is currently unclear what those charges are.

This comes after Caballero was charged Friday with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery, Houston officials said in a news release.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase, according to authorities. Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting at the home of Caballero’s girlfriend. When police arrived, he sped away in a vehicle and led officers on a chase for several miles, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Houston officials said Caballero crashed his car and officers pulled up behind him to conduct a felony traffic stop. That’s when he got out of his car and allegedly fired several shots at the officers, striking three of them.

Caballero fled on foot, officials said. He then allegedly carjacked a woman nearby and drove off in her car. Officers said they later found the car outside of Caballero’s home.

Police said Caballero then barricaded himself inside, allegedly exchanging gunfire with SWAT officers.

Hours later, Caballero surrendered to SWAT officers.

Two of the three officers have since been released from the hospital, Houston officials said Friday. The third officer remains in stable condition.

Court documents showed that the gun Caballero used in the shootout was an illegally-modified Glock handgun with a red switch on the back, KPRC reports.

Documents also showed multiple weapons, including modification parts and a 3-D printer, were found inside the home after officers conducted a sweep.

