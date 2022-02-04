Kerr County emergency management officials warn drivers to stay off roads amid icy conditions

KERR COUNTY – Slippery roadways caught many drivers by surprise as they underestimated the road conditions brought on by the wintry precipitation.

The semi tractor-trailers started lining up, unable to push through I-10 in Kerr County early Thursday morning. William D. Thomas, the emergency management coordinator for the county, said the interstate had been a parking lot all day. Without any sun, anything that’s melted will turn into black ice by Friday morning.

“All we can do is hope TxDOT sands the roads,” Thomas said. “We got deputies trying to respond and re-route traffic when possible.”

Thomas said many county residents stayed home, and those passing through had the most trouble getting through the area.

Casey Alviz, with Pantusa Towing and Recovery, said calls from Boerne to El Paso for help started early in the morning. He says there have been fewer vehicles on the road but more serious accidents.

Alviz urges people who must drive to ensure there’s enough traction in their tires and that their lights and turn signals are in good condition. He also warns drivers to look out for emergency vehicles helping stranded drivers on the side of the road.

“Stopping is harder. So our drivers are constantly looking over their shoulders and doing what they can to just get cars off the highways as fast as possible,” Alviz said.

In the first 12 hours of the day, SAPD responded to 30 major accidents, 50 minor accidents and 43 water traffic-related calls.

SAFD also responded to more than 30 calls.

More road troubles are expected in the next few days.

