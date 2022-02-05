Man wanted in Alabama murder-for-hire plot may have connections in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A 54-year-old man wanted for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire plot in Alabama may have connections in San Antonio and other Texas cities, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Darin Starr is accused of fatally shooting his former sister-in-law outside of her home on Nov. 27, 2017 in Coffee County, Alabama, according to officials.

Authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for Starr on Dec. 2, 2021, after he was charged with “use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a Murder-For-Hire.”

CrimeStoppers officials said Starr has lived in Lake Hills, Texas for the last several years and also was previously arrested in Bexar and Bandera Counties.

Anyone with information that can lead to Starr’s arrest could receive a reward from the FBI of up to $10,000. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward.

To submit a tip, call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

