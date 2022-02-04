SAPD: Man ran over woman after making her and child get out of car

Jose Maciel Moreno Jr., 38, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A hit-and-run on the South Side resulted in a standoff between the suspect and San Antonio police on Thursday evening.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jose Maciel Moreno Jr., 38, struck a woman, 36, near East Southcross and Roosevelt Avenue.

The incident started when Moreno, the woman and a young boy were traveling in a vehicle together. Police at the scene described the boy as around 10 or 11 years of age.

At some point, the woman wanted to go home because she believed Moreno was high on drugs, an arrest affidavit states.

They began to argue, and Moreno made them get out of the vehicle. The woman and child then got out of the car and walked away, police said.

Moreno drove off, made a U-turn, drove over the curb and then hit the woman, police said.

Ad

The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. The child was not injured.

Moreno drove home, where officers tried to contact him. He “refused to cooperate with officers and fled,” the affidavit states.

He went to a location off Pecos La Trinidad just west of downtown, where a standoff with police occurred.

Records show he was arrested just after 10 p.m. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, records show. His bond is set at $450,000.

Read also: