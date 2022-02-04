Woman hospitalized after being stuck by vehicle on South Side, San Antonio police say

The incident happened near East Southcross and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her mid-30s is hospitalized and in serious condition after a man in his late 30s struck her with his vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened near East Southcross and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.

Police said the man and woman were in a silver four-door car together, along with a boy who was around 10 or 11.

An argument ensued between the man and woman in the car. The woman and child then got out of the car and walked away, police said.

Officers said the man then turned his vehicle around and struck the woman before driving north on Roosevelt.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. The child was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the man in the vehicle. It’s unclear what relationship he had with the woman and child.

