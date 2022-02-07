56º

Dirt moved into AT&T Center to prepare for 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Rodeo to take place from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Wednesday, Feb. 23

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – You know it’s rodeo time when truck after truck makes its way into the AT&T Center, to move over 2,000 tons of dirt into the arena.

A group of about a dozen volunteers loaded, moved and leveled the dirt in the process that lasts about seven hours.

The dirt is maintained at a depth of 10-12 inches.

The same dirt for the rodeo is used every year, and is 34 years old. The dirt was purchased from Charlotte in 1988 and is kept on property. Every year it is moved back into the arena via 70 truckloads.

The dirt will remain inside the arena throughout the rodeo, which runs from Thursday Feb. 10 to Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“It’s a well-oiled machine so to speak,” Bernie Rodriguez, director of operations for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo said. “Everyone knows their part. And it gets done probably in seven hours to get the dirt from outside to in here. We are excited about it to see the whole thing come together from the beginning.”

The grounds for the rodeo will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the entertainment starts at 7 p.m. with Toby Keith.

Sarah Acosta is a weekend Good Morning San Antonio anchor and a general assignments reporter at KSAT12. She joined the news team in April 2018 as a morning reporter for GMSA and is a native South Texan.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

