National Guard Soldier dies in non-mission-related incident

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star died in a non-mission-related incident on Monday, according to a release from the agency.

The soldier was injured in Brackettville and airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, where they were pronounced dead.

The soldier’s identity won’t be released for 24 hours pending the notification of next of kin.

No details were released about the soldier’s cause of death. The news release said the cause was under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, Adjutant General for the Texas Military Department. “We are focused on supporting the Soldier’s family and are providing all available resources.”

