Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in San Antonio ahead of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in San Antonio on Thursday to meet with business leaders from across the state.

Abbott gave remarks at the Sunbelt Material Handling shop in East Bexar County. During his time here, Abbott also met with business organizations.

Both Abbott, a Republican, and fellow Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, made their stops in the Alamo City on Thursday ahead of the early voting period, which starts on Monday.

KSAT will stream O’Rourke’s event online at noon. His event, geared toward energy and electricity, will be held at The Espee Pavilion at Sunset Station near downtown.

KSAT will provide full coverage on both campaigns on the KSAT 12 News at 5.

