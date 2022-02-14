SAFD firefighter removed from active duty following weekend DWI arrest

Marco Martinez has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15 or higher, according to the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio firefighter has been removed from active duty after being charged with drunk driving late Saturday, city officials confirmed.

San Antonio Fire Department Engineer Marco Martinez, 48, was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after San Antonio police officers responded to the 11900 block of Interstate 10 West.

Martinez, who has worked for SAFD since 1996, was later booked on a Class A misdemeanor charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15, booking records show.

Additional details about Martinez’s arrest were not made public Monday.

A spokesman for SAFD said the department is aware of the arrest and that Martinez has been removed from active duty, pending further investigation.

Martinez was released from custody Sunday morning.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 5 on March 15.