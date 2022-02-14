63º

LIVE

Local News

SAFD firefighter removed from active duty following weekend DWI arrest

Engineer Marco Martinez, 48, charged with DWI with BAC .15 or higher

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Defenders, SAFD, Marco Martinez, DWI, drunk driving
Marco Martinez has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15 or higher, according to the Bexar County Jail. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio firefighter has been removed from active duty after being charged with drunk driving late Saturday, city officials confirmed.

San Antonio Fire Department Engineer Marco Martinez, 48, was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after San Antonio police officers responded to the 11900 block of Interstate 10 West.

Martinez, who has worked for SAFD since 1996, was later booked on a Class A misdemeanor charge of DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15, booking records show.

Additional details about Martinez’s arrest were not made public Monday.

A spokesman for SAFD said the department is aware of the arrest and that Martinez has been removed from active duty, pending further investigation.

Martinez was released from custody Sunday morning.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in County Court 5 on March 15.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. He provides restaurant health reports for KSAT's "Behind the Kitchen Door." Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram