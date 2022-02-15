Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old in Brownsville

Silver Alert issued for Maria Rodriguez, 75, in Brownsville, Texas DPS says.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A search is underway for a 75-year-old woman last seen in Brownsville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Maria Rodriguez was last seen around 12:20 p.m. walking in the 1000 Block of West Francis Street.

Police say Rodriguez is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and her disappearance “poses a credible threat to (her) own health and safety.”

Rodriguez is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, a dark blue floral shirt, white pants, black shoes, and carrying a gray purse with a gold chain strap.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

