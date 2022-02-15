Father, 9-year-old daughter who were missing in Big Bend National Park found ‘alive and well’

Hector Flores, Jr., 49, and his daughter Luna, 9, disappeared on Jan. 28 at Big Bend National Park.

A Fort Stockton man and his 9-year-old daughter were found “alive and well” more than two weeks after they were first reported missing in Big Bend National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Hector Flores Jr., of Fort Stockton, and his daughter, Luna, had disappeared on Jan. 28. Their truck was found abandoned on the northern end of Old Ore Road with all their belongings inside it.

On Sunday, residents of a “remote Mexican community” in the state of Coahuila notified authorities that a man and girl fitting their descriptions were in the area looking to buy food, according to the National Park Services news release.

Mexico State Police found the two individuals who were later confirmed to be Flores and Luna.

Both are in healthy condition and will be reunited with their family in Texas.

