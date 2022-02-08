Father, 9-year-old daughter missing in Big Bend National Park

Hector Flores, Jr., 49, and his daughter Luna, 9, disappeared on Jan. 28 at Big Bend National Park.

A Fort Stockton man and his 9-year-old daughter are believed to be missing in Big Bend National Park, according to authorities.

The National Park Service on Monday said 49-year-old Hector Flores, Jr. and his daughter, Luna, disappeared on Jan. 28.

They had traveled from Fort Stockton in the man’s blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck was later found abandoned on the northern end of Old Ore Road.

The family’s belongings were left inside the truck, NPS said, so they are likely traveling on foot without the proper camping clothing or equipment.

Crews are currently searching for the man and girl by hiking and driving, as well as flying helicopters. While their whereabouts are unknown, officials believe they are still in the park.

The man has black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 150 pounds, and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The girl has black hair and brown eyes.

NPS said they have family in San Antonio.

The NPS, Big Bend National Park and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s El Paso Field Office are asking anyone with information to call FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

