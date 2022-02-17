Television stops bullets fired through West Side woman’s window

Bullets tore through the window, shattering the glass. The television had been on a stand right in front of it and was hit by the gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO – Bullets that were fired through the front window of a woman’s West Side apartment Thursday morning thankfully were stopped in their tracks by a wide screen television.

The woman, who was standing just behind the TV at the time, was spared from any injury, as was her two-year-old son, who was in an upstairs bedroom.

She was too shaken to talk on camera about what happened at her home in the 100 block of Ocaso Walk.

However, she did show the damage to KSAT 12 News.

A bullet hit the back of the television and appears to have gotten lodged inside. You can just barely make out a deformity on the top left side of the TV screen that was caused by the bullet. (KSAT 12 News)

The shooting, which happened shortly before 7 a.m., left the glass on her window shattered and a hole in the back of her brand new TV, which she had just purchased recently.

“I was just barely getting up to get my daughter ready for school and all I hear is, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop,’” said Lottie Alonzo, the victim’s neighbor and friend.

Alonzo says she rushed right over to check on the woman, fearing she might be injured.

“She was scared. I don’t blame her. I would be scared too,” she said.

Ad

The victim told San Antonio police she had heard someone banging on her door, then found two men there who asked for someone by name.

Police searched the area in the 100 block of Ocaso Walk but did not make any arrests right away. (KSAT 12 News)

The woman says she told the men she didn’t know that person, then closed the door.

Seconds later, her window exploded from the gunfire.

The victim says she immediately crouched down and made a run for her stairs, anxious to reach her son who had begun to cry.

“I couldn’t imagine the (neighbor) getting shot,” Alonzo said. “Can you imagine having to explain to her little babies?”

Alonzo said luck was on her neighbor’s side, though.

The woman was in the right place to avoid getting hurt.

“She was standing at the door and the TV was in front of her. If the bullet wouldn’t have hit the TV, it would’ve hit her,” she said.

Police searched the area, but did not find the shooters.

They say the last time anyone saw those two men, they were driving off in a dark-colored car.