Organization name change has Southside business leaders looking further south

SAN ANTONIO – Predicting further growth is inevitable, the South San Antonio Chamber Commerce has changed its name after 40 years to South Texas Business Partnership.

Its slogan, “All roads lead south,” speaks to its new outlook, said Connie Gonzalez, chair of the organization. “It was time to expand and start really talking to our neighbors.”

At its gala earlier this month, mayors from Castroville, Floresville and Somerset joined San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg celebrating the chamber’s rebranding.

South Texas Business Partnership gala. Courtesy: South Texas Business Partnership (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Although the Southside of San Antonio remains its priority, Gonzalez said the partnership, including surrounding communities to the South and West, will be asking, “How we can bring more economic development to this region of San Antonio?”

“I think collectively, we all know that we have a responsibility to do it well, to plan it well, and working together is going to get that done,” said STBP President and CEO Al Arreola.

Andrew Anguiano, the chamber’s former economic development director, said he was surprised to learn it hadn’t been done until now.

Anguiano said the partnership “doesn’t step on anybody’s toes.”

Now a small manufacturer of craft sodas, Anguiano said the partnership will try to make the most of San Antonio’s relationship with its neighboring communities.

He said the question will be, “How do we kind of connect our commonality for economic prosperity?”

Anguiano said helping create and grow businesses can mean better wages for their employees, their families and the communities where they live.

“When you’re able to connect those dots, you’re able to create a more prosperous region,” he said.

