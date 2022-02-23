Woman arrested after child tells school principal about abuse, BCSO says

Vangie Adams has been charged with injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an 11-year-old boy told his school principal about repeated abuse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, the child told school officials that 39-year-old Vangie Adams beat him with a belt the night prior and struck him more than 10 times.

The child said he was hit in the face, hands, buttocks and arms.

“The child victim had red marks on his body matching the victim’s outcries,” the affidavit states, adding that he also had a small bruise around his left eye.

He told the principal that Adams hits him often and he’s “tired of being hit,” investigators said.

Records show she was arrested Tuesday and charged with injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. Her bond is set at $7,500.

Read also: