Man shot multiple times during argument outside East Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized and another man is in custody following a shooting outside an East Side bar early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. at JD’s Sports Bar in the 2100 block of SE Loop 410, not far from Rigsby Avenue.

According to police, an argument that started inside the bar spilled out into the parking lot. That’s when, police say, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times in the chest.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and dropped the gun along the way, but he was apprehended by officers. His name and age are not currently known.

The man shot was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

SAPD did not say exactly what the argument was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.