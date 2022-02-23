Woman extracted from vehicle after rollover crash along Loop 1604 on North Side

A woman had to be extracted from her vehicle after a rollover crash on Loop 1604 and NW Military Hwy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman had to be extracted from her vehicle after a rollover crash on the North Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday near the North Loop 1604 and NW Military Highway intersection.

Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old woman trapped inside her car. She was extracted from the vehicle and taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

She appeared to have a leg injury.

Police believe the woman was driving on Loop 1604 when she veered off the road and hit debris in the median, causing her vehicle to roll over.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

