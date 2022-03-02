59º

LIVE

Local News

Man wanted in Bexar County for child sex crime arrested in Jourdanton, police say

John Daniel Hodge will soon be transferred to Bexar County.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Arrest, Bexar County, Jourdanton, police, crime
Pictured is John Daniel Hodge, of Lavernia. (Jourdanton PD/KSAT)

JOURDANTON – A man wanted out of Bexar County for aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested in Jourdanton, according to police.

John Daniel Hodge, of Lavernia, was located and arrested Tuesday.

Further details on the charge Hodge is facing are limited, but he was taken by law enforcement to the Atascosa County Jail following his capture.

Authorities said he will soon be transferred to Bexar County.

Today Lt. Mari Kaufman and Officer Derek Garcia located and arrested John Daniel Hodge of Lavernia, who was wanted out...

Posted by Jourdanton Police Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email