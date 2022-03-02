Man wanted in Bexar County for child sex crime arrested in Jourdanton, police say

JOURDANTON – A man wanted out of Bexar County for aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested in Jourdanton, according to police.

John Daniel Hodge, of Lavernia, was located and arrested Tuesday.

Further details on the charge Hodge is facing are limited, but he was taken by law enforcement to the Atascosa County Jail following his capture.

Authorities said he will soon be transferred to Bexar County.