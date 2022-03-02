75º

Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old man last seen in Schertz

Ronald Boulden was last seen around 11:30 a.m. driving northbound on I-35 in Schertz, authorities said

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Ronald Boulden, 89, was last seen driving on I-35 in Schertz Wednesday, according to Austin PD. (KSAT/Texas Department of Public Safety)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A search is underway for an 89-year-old man last seen in Schertz on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ronald Boulden was last seen around 11:30 a.m. driving northbound on I-35 in Schertz. Boulden was in a red 2020 Honda CR-V with Texas License Plate NRM3769.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and has white hair. He was wearing an olive green shirt, beige slacks, and black dress shoes.

Authorities said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Boulden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

