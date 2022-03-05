Chicago-based hot dog joint coming to Texas this fall

THE COLONY, Texas – If you’re on the prowl for some Chicago-style hot dogs, you can try some of the best in North Texas this fall.

Portillo’s is set to open up shop in The Colony, Texas -- just 20 miles outside of downtown Dallas, the company announced this week. If you’re paying a visit from San Antonio, the trek will be a bit long, spanning a nearly five-hour drive.

The Chicago-based restaurant is known for its signature hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and its scrumptious chocolate cake. Visitors can also try some burgers, sandwiches and more.

This will be the chain’s first location in the state of Texas.

“Texans will soon see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company said in a release.

The new restaurant will feature the chain’s classic garage-style themed interior but with a local twist -- a vintage Toyota vehicle and a mural that pays homage to Texas.

Customers can help design the interior of the new restaurant by submitting ideas here.

You can also have a chance to win free Portillo’s for a year by taking part in the Portillo’s Texas All-Star Trivia Sweepstakes. To learn more, or to take part, click here.

