Recognize him? Police say he robbed a Southeast Side smoke shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating a man they said robbed a Southeast Side smoke shop last week.

The incident happened Feb. 27 at the Headrush Vape & Smoke, located in the 4000 block of E. Southcross.

Police said a man was looking at a water pipe in the store when he displayed a stun gun and threatened an employee with it. The man stole merchandise and then fled the scene.

The man is between 20-25, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or location can earn up to $5,000 for passing along the information to Crime Stoppers.

You can submit tips at 210-224-STOP or at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

