SAPD searching for two men who robbed West Side pawn shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating two men they say robbed a West Side pawn shop last week.

The incident happened around 2:31 p.m. Feb 24 at the EZ Pawn Shop in the 2200 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said a man held the door open to the pawn shop while another man walked in and used a hammer to smash the jewelry cases. The man hit the cases multiple times, attempting to take the jewelry inside.

When the pawn shop manager confronted the man, the man told him to step back as he had a gun.

The two men were unsuccessful at breaking the glass. They both fled the pawn shop in a dark-colored, four-door mid-sized car, according to SAPD.

Anyone with more information on the suspect’s identity or location can earn up to $5,000 for passing along the information to Crime Stoppers.

You can submit tips at 210-224-STOP or at www.sacrimestoppers.com.

